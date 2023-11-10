Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $8.79. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 4,672,230 shares.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,233 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 325,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,083 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 272,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

