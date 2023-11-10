Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $40.23. Roblox shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 15,171,403 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 469.55%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,200 shares of company stock worth $13,122,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Trading Down 3.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
