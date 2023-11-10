Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $40.23. Roblox shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 15,171,403 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 469.55%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,200 shares of company stock worth $13,122,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

