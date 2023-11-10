Rosenblatt Securities Raises Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target to $12.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LINC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $104,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

