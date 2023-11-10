Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $50.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.57. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.