Royal Bank of Canada Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1,207.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,657,835.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,291 shares in the company, valued at $62,909,036.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,905 shares of company stock worth $95,478,660. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.