Royal Bank of Canada Increases Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Price Target to $91.00

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Scienjoy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SJ opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $104.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. Scienjoy has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.19%.
Scienjoy Company Profile
Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.
