Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$37.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.77.
Hydro One Trading Up 0.7 %
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.8790161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 69.19%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
