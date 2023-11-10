Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 883,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 343,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

