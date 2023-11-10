Royce & Associates LP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kaman were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kaman by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

