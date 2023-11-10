Royce & Associates LP Acquires 13,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LiveRamp by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in LiveRamp by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Stock Up 19.9 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $35.98 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

