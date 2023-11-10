Royce & Associates LP Acquires 33,700 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 875,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,957,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 87.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.
MDXG opened at $5.70 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
