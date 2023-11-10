Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.22% of Certara worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Certara by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Certara Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $12.65 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

