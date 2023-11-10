Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $42.60 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $65.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $869.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

