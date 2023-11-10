Royce & Associates LP Buys 23,312 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.87% of Universal Logistics worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

ULH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $605.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

