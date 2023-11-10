Royce & Associates LP Buys 304,978 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,978 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 112.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $324.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.73. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.