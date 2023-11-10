Royce & Associates LP Buys 75,135 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,946 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBI stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Customers Bancorp

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.