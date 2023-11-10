Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $3,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,874,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,712,064.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $99.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 28.63%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

