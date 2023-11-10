Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 820,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 2,570,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 899,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 700,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 547,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 1.9 %

VRA stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.95 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.