Royce & Associates LP Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,939 shares of company stock worth $262,872 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

