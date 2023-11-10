Royce & Associates LP Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.59. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The construction company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $649.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $474,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.