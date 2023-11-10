Royce & Associates LP Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STER. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the second quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $158,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Stock Down 0.6 %

STER stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STER. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Check

Sterling Check Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.