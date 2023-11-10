Royce & Associates LP Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 141,969 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 65.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 64.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 63,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $22.13 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 44.29%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

