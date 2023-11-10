Royce & Associates LP Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 317.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,571 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,024 shares in the company, valued at $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $861.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

