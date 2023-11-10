Royce & Associates LP Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of NV5 Global worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $222.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVEE. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

