Royce & Associates LP Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.63% of Global Industrial worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Global Industrial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

