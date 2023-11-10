Royce & Associates LP Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,410 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHI Group stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHX

DHI Group Profile

(Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.