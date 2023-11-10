Royce & Associates LP Has $7.19 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.6% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

