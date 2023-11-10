Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 739.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $164.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

