Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,005,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,525,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:ATS opened at $35.59 on Friday. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.03 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

