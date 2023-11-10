Royce & Associates LP Purchases 117,469 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,469 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.32% of Hanmi Financial worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 748.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $116,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

