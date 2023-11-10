Royce & Associates LP Purchases 349,773 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,773 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of DZS worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DZS by 551.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in DZS by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 451.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

DZS Price Performance

DZS stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS Profile

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

