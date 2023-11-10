Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Powell Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $83.01 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $984.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

