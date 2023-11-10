Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.47% of CareDx worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $26,752.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,009.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $51,345. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

