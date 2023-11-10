Royce & Associates LP Sells 109,600 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REZI. TheStreet lowered Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE REZI opened at $15.51 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

