Royce & Associates LP Sells 12,900 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.87. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $162.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

