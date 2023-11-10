Royce & Associates LP Sells 22,303 Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of AstroNova worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

AstroNova Price Performance

ALOT opened at $13.69 on Friday. AstroNova, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 0.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

