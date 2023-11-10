Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,000 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in SecureWorks by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,251 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

SecureWorks Trading Up 1.2 %

SecureWorks stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

