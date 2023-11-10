Royce & Associates LP Sells 490,500 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 490,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 22.7 %

TAST stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $415.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Insider Activity

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $485.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 5,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 277,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,883.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

