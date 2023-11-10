Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 416,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Xerox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.15%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

