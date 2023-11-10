Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT Raised to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.59.

SBRA stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 90.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 824,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 391,925 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 280,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

