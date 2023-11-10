Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

