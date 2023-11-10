Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SANG. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Sangoma Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.20.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,097,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,980 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

