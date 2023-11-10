Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

