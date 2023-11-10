Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Position Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.23% of Scorpio Tankers worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 11.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 31.6% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STNG. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE STNG opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.34. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

