Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,675,435,000 after acquiring an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,537,000 after buying an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

