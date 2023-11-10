Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $284.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

