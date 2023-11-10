ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $22,685,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 94,526 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $47.30 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.31 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

