Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHEN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 0.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

