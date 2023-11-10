Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.22% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 11.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.