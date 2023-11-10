Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 449.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM opened at $25.69 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

